The ultimate Sonu Nigam playlist: 7 songs to make your long drive with bae unforgettable

Can you imagine a movie without songs? Many don’t realise the importance of having good tracks in a film; it simply amps up a movie lover's experience of watching the masterpiece. Sony Nigam is one such playback singer whose melodious voice not just touches your heart but also elevates your mood. We have curated a list of his 7 best songs that you must have in your playlist.

1. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Title Track)

Movie: Kal Ho Naa Ho

A song that is only getting better with time. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, running across all popular locations of New York, this Sony Nigam track is the calm we all need amidst the chaos. It brings out both happy and sad emotions at the same time and just hits the right chord.

2. Sau Dard

Movie: Jaan-E-Mann

Sau Dard from Jaan-E-Mann, featuring Salman Khan it is undoubtedly one of those tracks that can instantly make you sad. Not to forget the brilliant acting of Bhaijaan in the video, whose crying scenes will pierce straight into your heart. Well, this one too will always be remembered whenever Sonu Nigam’s name is mentioned.

3. Do Pal

Movie: Veer Zara

When Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s effervescent chemistry meets Sonu’s magical voice, the result is Do Pal from Veer Zara. There is a kind of soothness this song offers, and even after almost 21 years, people can still feel this one from their heart.

4. Tanhayee

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer was a fun and ahead of its time film. There were several songs which became quite popular. But amidst all the peppy numbers, Nigam’s this heartbreak song featuring Aamir was loved by many.

5. Saathiya (Title Track)

Movie: Saathiya

Yet another romantic track that still feels like a breath of fresh air. The song featuring Rani Mukerjee and Vivek Oberoi is the perfect pick if you want to impress a girl.

6. Main Hoon Na (Title Track)

Movie: Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan’s face and Sonu Nigam’s voice always go hand in hand. His voice just fits perfectly with the actor, and there will hardly be anyone who would disagree with this. Well, Main Hoon Na’s title track is one such song that proves how effortless Nigam makes his music sound.

7. Pardesiya

Movie: Param Sundari

How can we not include the latest track that netizens are swooning over in this list? The song from Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is the perfect love anthem of the season, and it’s going to stay with you.

