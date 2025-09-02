Was Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s Relationship a PR Stunt? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson shared the screen space in a recently released movie, The Naked Gun. While the fans hailed the duo’s chemistry onscreen, the actors also went public with their relationship, introducing each other as boyfriend and girlfriend. However, according to recent reports, the duo's close bonding was part of their PR plan to promote their movie.

As per The Statesman, Neeson and Anderson are far from being lovers. Once the cameras stopped rolling, the two hardly even caught each other’s eyes. While the filming of the movie was complete in June 2024, neither the actor nor Anderson tried to contact each other until the press tour in July 2025.

Were Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson faking their relationship?

As the news of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson dating made rounds on the internet, the fans anticipated watching more of the couple’s chemistry onscreen. However, the sources close to the duo revealed that they were never together.

The audience bought the story of co-stars dating after the actress recited how she baked muffins and sourdough bread for Neeson. Anderson spoke of the incident multiple times in different interviews, leading the audience to believe the closeness between the two.

But TMZ stated that the tale by the Baywatch star was also a planned stunt, as she never baked for her co-star. Neeson just played along with the joke to keep the promotions going.

The co-stars also staged a fake kiss during a talk show and got their children together to pose at the New York premiere of the movie.

The headlines about romance grew stronger when Anderson called Liam her “forever friend” and revealed that they shared a “sincere and loving bond.”

An insider claimed that the romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson was never real. They never had one-on-one dinners.

