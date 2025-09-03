Could Bijuria remake from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari impress audience? Netizens react to Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s party song

Ever since the teaser of Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has come out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the song. And now, the wait is finally over as Sonu Nigam sung song has come out. The beats are peppy, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is better than the original version as well. Fans are going gaga over the party number that features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, along with Dhawan. Keep scrolling to check out what netizens have to say.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Bijuria

Netizens are going crazy over Varun Dhawan’s moves and Sonu Nigam’s voice. One of the fans wrote, “OMG! Bijuria is OUT now. The banger of the year! Sunny & Tulsi slaying with sizzling moves. Can’t stop vibing, it’s on loop. Another fan wrote, “Varun Dhawan uff the energy.” A third fan wrote, “as smooth as butter.”

This was followed by comments like, “Bollywood just turned the voltage up! Bijuria is not a song, it’s a festival – Sonu Nigam’s voice + Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous screen ablaze. Party anthem of the year”, “Varun Dhawan is back in his comedy acting. Bijuria song is out and can’t keep calm because Sonu Nigam is singing. The students have won Sonu’s dil. First Pardesiya and now Bijuria.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

After winning hearts in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the Baby John actor is set to return in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While Alia Bhatt led the first two films, this time, Janhvi Kapoor takes centre stage. Having previously shared screen space in Bawaal, their chemistry is already a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Joining them are Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Abhinav Sharma, adding fresh energy to the franchise. However, the Dulhania magic stays intact with director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar steering the film once again!

ALSO READ: Who is Rahul Deshpande? Marathi singer and actor who announced divorce from his wife Neha, 17 years after marriage