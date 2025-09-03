SSMB29 to release in 120 countries? SS Rajamouli meets Kenyan Minister amid Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer shoot

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is currently undergoing production and is expected to hit the big screens by 2027. Recently, director SS Rajamouli was spotted in a meeting with Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who shared some insights on the project.

SS Rajamouli meets Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister amid SSMB29 shoot

Taking to his official social media handle, Kenyan minister Musalia Mudavadi said, “Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, SS Rajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents.”

“Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance. His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot,” Mudavadi added.

The Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister continued that the Mahesh Babu starrer is slated to release across 120 countries and reach more than a billion viewers worldwide.

He said, “From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide.”

Concluding the post, Musalia Mudavadi emphasized that the decision to make SSMB29 in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone but a statement highlighting the beauty of their country.

As the schedule wraps up, the SSMB29 team is returning to India to continue production.

More about SSMB29

SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing a rugged explorer likely inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. As part of the superstar’s recent birthday celebrations, the makers announced that the official reveal will take place in November 2025. They have promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ unveiling.

In addition to Mahesh Babu, the highly anticipated film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead. Moreover, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan are also expected to play key roles.

