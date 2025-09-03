Newswrap, September 2: John Abraham's Force 3 in works, Lokah turns highest-grossing female-centric film in South India

From John Abraham rebooting the Force franchise to an FIR lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in relation to Love & War, here are all the biggest highlights of the day.

FIR registered against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan, know the details

According to PTI, an FIR has been lodged against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The man accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two team members of fraud, misbehavior, and breach of trust. He claimed that he was hired as a line producer, but his contract was later canceled.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan over Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Love & War - Details inside

John Abraham teams up with Bhav Dhulia for Force 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that John Abraham is set to bring back the Force franchise with its third installment. The actor has teamed up with director Bhav Dhulia for Force 3.

Force 3 is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Apart from John, the makers are looking to cast a strong name to play the negative lead of the film.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham reboots Force; Teams up with Bhav Dhulia for Force 3





OG first glimpse out, records banger pre-sales in North America

As Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 54th birthday today, the makers of his upcoming release, OG (They Call Him OG), have unveiled a fiery glimpse showing the first look of Omi, aka Emraan Hashmi. The movie has recorded a banger pre-sales in North America and is set to cross the USD 1 million mark in a couple of days.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: OG North America Premiere Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan aims to destroy all records, approaches USD 1 million pre-sales with 23 days to go





Baaghi 4 advance booking kicks off on a good note

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 kick-started its advance booking on an encouraging note. The action drama sold over 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, with 2 days still in hand.

READ FULL STORY: Box Office: Baaghi 4 sells 27,000 tickets in National Chains, Tiger Shroff starrer shows momentum





Lokah becomes highest-grossing female-led film in South India, surpassing Mahanati

Malayalam film Lokah Chapter One- Chandra became the highest-grossing female-led movie in South India. The superhero movie surpassed Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati to claim the 1st spot. Currently standing at Rs 93 crore worldwide, the movie is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 8 New Hindi OTT Releases in September 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Inspector Zende, Maalik