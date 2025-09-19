Jolly LLB 3 Opening Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s dramedy starts well, collects Rs 11.50 crore on Friday

Akshay Kumar is back in the cinemas with his fourth release of 2025, Jolly LLB 3. Co-starring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla, the courtroom comedy drama opened on a good note. The movie recorded below-par advance sales; however, it witnessed good spot bookings and occupancy throughout the day.

Jolly LLB 3 opens with Rs 11.50 crore, aims for big boost on Day 2

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB took an opening of Rs 11 crore to Rs 12 crore net at the Indian box office. The third installment of the much-loved franchise met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience and critics. It is likely to see a big boost in its collections on Saturday and Sunday, wrapping its opening weekend on a solid note.

If the movie meets expectations, its opening weekend in India could reach a respectable Rs 40 to Rs 45 crore net, which is a good figure. The movie will have to record strong trends ahead to sail through a favourable theatrical run. Since the movie has two weeks of free run, it has a lot of potential to score an excellent figure at the box office.

Will Jolly LLB 3 end the dearth of a clean hit movie for Akshay Kumar?

For the unversed, the U/A rated courtroom comedy drama is mounted on a moderate budget under Star Studios. The fate of Jolly LLB 3 is very crucial for Akshay Kumar, as he hasn't seen a clean hit movie for a long time. However, 2025 has been a comparatively better year for him than the previous few years, with Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 becoming successful ventures.

Jolly LLB 3 is likely to end the dearth of a clean hit movie for Akshay Kumar, depending on how it performs post the opening weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

