Lokah vs Thudarum 3 Weeks Kerala Box Office Comparison: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film matches shoulders with Mohanlal's blockbuster

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has stormed the box office ever since it was released. The movie has seen an insane theatrical run and is all set to join Mohanlal’s Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club soon at the Kerala box office. As the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer completed three weeks at the box office, let's take a look at the day-wise comparison between Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Thudarum.

Unlike Thudarum, Lokah opted for a Thursday release, because of which it enjoyed an 8-day-long week. However, its opening week figure remained lower than Thudarum’s first week collections. Lokah managed to bridge the gap in the second week while matching Thudarum. Further, the movie outpaced the Mohanlal-led movie in the third week and enjoyed a lead.

However, Thudarum still managed to lead Lokah with Rs 2 crore by the end of the third week. For the record, Thudarum wrapped its 3 weeks at Rs 98.50 crore while Lokah closed at Rs 96.35 crore, at the Kerala box office.

Day-Wise Gross Box Office Comparison Of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra And Thudarum:

Day Lokah Thudarum Thursday Rs 2.70 crore Not Released Friday Rs 3.35 crore Rs 5.10 crore Saturday Rs 4.65 crore Rs 7.00 crore Sunday Rs 5.65 crore Rs 8.20 crore Monday Rs 5.25 crore Rs 6.85 crore Tuesday Rs 5.40 crore Rs 6.50 crore Wednesday Rs 5.45 crore Rs 6.30 crore Thursday Rs 6.20 crore Rs 6.80 crore WEEK 1 Rs 38.65 crore Rs 46.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5.80 crore Rs 5.60 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 7.30 crore Rs 6.35 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.15 crore Rs 7.40 crore 2nd Monday Rs 5.10 crore Rs 5.20 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 4.20 crore Rs 4.70 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore Rs 4.05 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 3.10 crore Rs 3.35 crore WEEK 2 Rs 36.15 crore Rs 36.65 crore 3rd Friday Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.70 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 5.20 crore Rs 2.35 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 5.30 crore Rs 1.95 crore 3rd Monday Rs 2.40 crore Rs 1.70 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore Rs 1.55 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 1.75 crore Rs 1.90 crore 3rd Thursday Rs 1.55 crore Rs 2.95 crore WEEK 3 Rs 21.55 crore Rs 15.10 crore Total Rs 96.35 crore Rs 98.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

