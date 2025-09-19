Lokah vs Thudarum 3 Weeks Kerala Box Office Comparison: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film matches shoulders with Mohanlal's blockbuster
As Lokah is all set to join Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club, here’s 3 weeks box office comparison between Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Thudarum.
Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has stormed the box office ever since it was released. The movie has seen an insane theatrical run and is all set to join Mohanlal’s Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club soon at the Kerala box office. As the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer completed three weeks at the box office, let's take a look at the day-wise comparison between Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Thudarum.
Unlike Thudarum, Lokah opted for a Thursday release, because of which it enjoyed an 8-day-long week. However, its opening week figure remained lower than Thudarum’s first week collections. Lokah managed to bridge the gap in the second week while matching Thudarum. Further, the movie outpaced the Mohanlal-led movie in the third week and enjoyed a lead.
However, Thudarum still managed to lead Lokah with Rs 2 crore by the end of the third week. For the record, Thudarum wrapped its 3 weeks at Rs 98.50 crore while Lokah closed at Rs 96.35 crore, at the Kerala box office.
Day-Wise Gross Box Office Comparison Of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra And Thudarum:
|
Day
|Lokah
|Thudarum
|Thursday
|Rs 2.70 crore
|Not Released
|Friday
|Rs 3.35 crore
|Rs 5.10 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 4.65 crore
|Rs 7.00 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 5.65 crore
|Rs 8.20 crore
|Monday
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Rs 6.85 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 5.40 crore
|Rs 6.50 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 5.45 crore
|Rs 6.30 crore
|Thursday
|Rs 6.20 crore
|Rs 6.80 crore
|WEEK 1
|Rs 38.65 crore
|Rs 46.75 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 5.80 crore
|Rs 5.60 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 7.30 crore
|Rs 6.35 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 7.15 crore
|Rs 7.40 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 5.10 crore
|Rs 5.20 crore
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 4.20 crore
|Rs 4.70 crore
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Rs 4.05 crore
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 3.10 crore
|Rs 3.35 crore
|WEEK 2
|Rs 36.15 crore
|Rs 36.65 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Rs 2.70 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 5.20 crore
|Rs 2.35 crore
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 5.30 crore
|Rs 1.95 crore
|3rd Monday
|Rs 2.40 crore
|Rs 1.70 crore
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 2.10 crore
|Rs 1.55 crore
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Rs 1.90 crore
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 1.55 crore
|Rs 2.95 crore
|WEEK 3
|Rs 21.55 crore
|Rs 15.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 96.35 crore
|Rs 98.50 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
