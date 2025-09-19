EXCLUSIVE: Aneet Padda signs on for Shakti Shalini Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 in a cruise EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up Dhurandhar in Mid-October EXCLUSIVE: Mastii 4 to release on November 21 EXCLUSIVE: HAQ to release on November 7 EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha to start Laxman Utekar's next in November Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Kantara: Chapter 1 digital rights sold for record price EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani locked for Awarapan 2

Lokah vs Thudarum 3 Weeks Kerala Box Office Comparison: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film matches shoulders with Mohanlal's blockbuster

As Lokah is all set to join Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club, here’s 3 weeks box office comparison between Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Thudarum.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Sep 19, 2025 | 09:49 PM IST | 49K
Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mohanlal
Lokah vs Thudarum 3 Weeks Kerala Box Office Comparison: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film matches shoulders with Mohanlal's blockbuster (Credits: Wayfarer Films, Aashirvad Cinemas)

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has stormed the box office ever since it was released. The movie has seen an insane theatrical run and is all set to join Mohanlal’s Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club soon at the Kerala box office. As the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer completed three weeks at the box office, let's take a look at the day-wise comparison between Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Thudarum. 

Unlike Thudarum, Lokah opted for a Thursday release, because of which it enjoyed an 8-day-long week. However, its opening week figure remained lower than Thudarum’s first week collections. Lokah managed to bridge the gap in the second week while matching Thudarum. Further, the movie outpaced the Mohanlal-led movie in the third week and enjoyed a lead. 

However, Thudarum still managed to lead Lokah with Rs 2 crore by the end of the third week. For the record, Thudarum wrapped its 3 weeks at Rs 98.50 crore while Lokah closed at Rs 96.35 crore, at the Kerala box office. 

Day-Wise Gross Box Office Comparison Of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra And Thudarum:

Day

 Lokah Thudarum
Thursday Rs 2.70 crore Not Released
Friday Rs 3.35 crore Rs 5.10 crore
Saturday Rs 4.65 crore Rs 7.00 crore
Sunday Rs 5.65 crore Rs 8.20 crore
Monday Rs 5.25 crore Rs 6.85 crore
Tuesday Rs 5.40 crore Rs 6.50 crore
Wednesday Rs 5.45 crore Rs 6.30 crore
Thursday Rs 6.20 crore Rs 6.80 crore
     
WEEK 1 Rs 38.65 crore Rs 46.75 crore
     
2nd Friday Rs 5.80 crore Rs 5.60 crore
2nd Saturday Rs 7.30 crore Rs 6.35 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 7.15 crore Rs 7.40 crore
2nd Monday Rs 5.10 crore Rs 5.20 crore
2nd Tuesday Rs 4.20 crore Rs 4.70 crore
2nd Wednesday Rs 3.50 crore Rs 4.05 crore
2nd Thursday Rs 3.10 crore Rs 3.35 crore
     
WEEK 2 Rs 36.15 crore Rs 36.65 crore
     
3rd Friday Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.70 crore
3rd Saturday Rs 5.20 crore Rs 2.35 crore
3rd Sunday Rs 5.30 crore Rs 1.95 crore
3rd Monday Rs 2.40 crore Rs 1.70 crore
3rd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore Rs 1.55  crore
3rd Wednesday Rs 1.75 crore Rs 1.90 crore
3rd Thursday Rs 1.55 crore Rs 2.95 crore
     
WEEK 3 Rs 21.55 crore Rs 15.10 crore
     
Total Rs 96.35 crore Rs 98.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

