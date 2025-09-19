Dashavatar Box Office 2nd Friday: Dilip Prabhavalkar's suspense drama records good hold, nets Rs 90 lakh on Day 8

Legendary actor Dilip Prabhavalkar’s latest release, Dashavatar, is holding up well at the box office. Released on September 12, the small-budget Marathi movie managed to score good results, thanks to its positive reception among the audience.

Debuted with Rs 50 lakh, the movie recorded a phenomenal hold in the weekdays and wrapped its opening week at an impressive Rs 8.15 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie entered its second weekend today with a bang!

Dashavatar collects Rs 90 lakh on 2nd Friday, nears Rs 10 crore mark

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar registered a good hold at the box office today, on its second Friday. Estimates suggest that the movie dropped by just 10 percent and added Rs 90 lakh to the tally.

The total cume of Dashavatar now stands at Rs 9.05 crore net at the Indian box office. It will storm past the Rs 10 crore mark by tomorrow. Based on current trends, the movie will keep attracting the audience in the coming week as well. The movie also stars Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon in pivotal roles.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 9.05 crore

The success of Dashavatar is very crucial as the Marathi film industry hasn't seen any clean hits in the past few months. The Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer is expected to end the dry spell and emerge as a big hit.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's film sees phenomenal sales, nears USD 2 million mark