EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the need for pay parity in the industry; Says 'Want it to be a byproduct..'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is one of the most loved actresses in Hindi and South film industries, is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The trailer was unveiled recently and it got her fans quite excited. They are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen after a long time. Amid her promotions, the actress sat down with Pinkvilla for a heart-to-heart conversation and spoke about the film. She also spilled the beans on her health condition, collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Dhawan, pay parity in the industry and more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about pay parity in the industry

During the interaction, Samantha also shared her views on the need for pay parity in the film industry. She said that she wants it to be a 'byproduct of hard work and success'. The Family Man 2 actress said, "I am fighting hard, not directly...it's not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say 'Yes, we want to pay you this much.' I shouldn't have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work. When I put up this quote in my bio which says 'Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond' and when you are a woman in this industry, it's not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits but then you need that a little more. There's stress on a 'little more' because it's just that much harder."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Meanwhile, Samantha recently revealed that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. She took a break from her work and shooting schedules for the treatment. During the trailer launch event of Shaakuntalam, she was trolled for her appearance. Netizens said that she has 'lost her glow and charm'. But Samantha has now bounced back and how!

Work front

After Shaakuntalam, Samantha will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently shooting for Raj & DK's Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

