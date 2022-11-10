EXCLUSIVE: Sarika on crazy times with Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan; Neena Gupta calls Masaba her friend

All eyes are on Sooraj Barjatya and his upcoming family entertainer Uunchai . The story revolves around the friendship of three senior citizens who dream to climb Mount Everest at that age. Well, the film stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta , and Sarika in pivotal roles. The cast is on a promotional spree these days and are speaking their hearts out in the interviews. Well, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the ladies of the film, Sarika and Neena Gupta opened up on their equation with their respective daughters and explained how it is different from the one they had with their parents.

On being asked about her equation with her daughters Akshara and Shruti, Sarika replied, “for me, it has been very important from the beginning. Like you said, whatever you have experienced, you want to correct that in life. So the first thing that I felt is that I really think we must respect youngsters.” Sarika further added, “Chaahe wo apne bachche ho ya kisi aur ke…just because humare paas unse zyada experience hai and zyada sabkuch hai wo ek naturally ek superior attitude aa jata hai. Mujhe lagta hai wo ek kahi pe sahi nahi hai. Aur wo apni quality leke aate hai.” Elaborating further, “so us tarah se I have always given them their flight even when they used to appear for the exams. I wanted to make sure that the only thing is that you have prepared for the exams 100%. Beyond that you get 30%-40%, I don’t care. They are very hard working girls, they are very independent girls and by the grace of God they have turned out to be very nice and they are my friends. We have crazy times and that is what I cherish about our relationship.”

Neena Gupta on her equation with Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta quipped, “my mother did not tell me anything. We could not talk about anything. Today me and Masaba, we are friends, and we are very good friends but still, I don’t ask her a few things and she will not tell me a few things so that limit is there.”