EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar on Aryan Khan drug case: ‘Praying he comes back home soon’

Last few days have been tough for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son Aryan Khan was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drug case. In these trying times, many celebrities have expressed their support for SRK and his family, including the actor’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar who has been praying for a relief for the Khan family.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raju says, “I am not the right person to comment on it, but all I can say is that they are like my family too. Unke naam se hi mera kaam aur mera ghar chalta hai (I am able to survive because of his name). My wife keeps a fast for all the nine days of Navratri, and this time I have told her to pray for Khan Saab and his family. We are praying that Aryan bhai comes back home soon.”

He adds that he doesn’t regret losing out a few shows in these times. “I am sure they will come back in abundance tomorrow. I recently got an offer for two shows in October, but then the organisers called back cancelling them, stating ‘aapko toh pata hai mahol kya chal raha hai (You know what’s going on)’. They even added that permissions for the events are becoming a challenge too because of the pandemic. So I understood what they were trying to convey, and I am absolutely fine with it. Khan Saab ke naam pe 100 shows kurbaan (I can sacrifice hundreds of shows for Khan Saab),” says Raju.

He reminisces about the time when he had seen Aryan for the first time. “I had seen him when he was very young, maybe a year-and-a-half or two years old. This was at the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, I had gone to meet a relative there and Shah Rukh bhai and Gauri bhabhi were also there. So I went up to Khan Saab, touched his feet, and told him that I imitate him. He was curious, asked more about my work, conveyed his good wishes for my parents, and later even introduced me to Gauri bhabhi. He gave me his office’s number too to stay in touch. Such is that man, always so humble and supportive. I really hope that things get sorted soon, and Aryan bhai comes back home,” Raju signs off.

