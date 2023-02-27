EXCLUSIVE: Remo D Souza to revive Salman Khan’s Dancing Dad now with Abhishek Bachchan

Back in 2017, Salman Khan had announced his maiden collaboration with director Remo D’Souza on an emotional dance based film called Dancing Dad. The film was to chronicle the story of how far a father could go to ensure that his daughter lives her dream of being a dancer. The film was eventually put on the back burner and the duo collaborated on Race 3. And now, 6 years later, we hear that Remo is all set to revive the project, which is extremely close to his heart.

According to our sources, Remo is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan on this dance based emotional film. “It’s tentatively called Dancing Dad and is all set to go on floors next month. The pre-production work has already begun and the team is excited to shoot this unique dance film with Abhishek and a young kid in lead,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the world of Dancing Dad is very different from all the films made by Remo till date.

“While all Remo films have been stories about great dancers, this one is actually about a non-dancer, who learns the craft for his daughter’s dream,” the source added. Dancing Dad is being planned as a direct to digital release for a leading OTT player. “The deal has been locked, and the platform will be making an official announcement soon,” the source concluded.

Ensemble cast being put in place for Dancing Dad

Apart from Abhishek, the team is in talks with two actresses to play the female lead in Dancing Dad. While one of the two have an extended appearance of Abhishek’s wife, the other actress will be seen as a dance tutor in the film. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for the film starting March as the team intends to call it a wrap by the month of June 2023 and bring the film by year end on a streaming platform.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.