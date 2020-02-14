EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to play an army man in his next after Jersey remake

After the Jersey remake, the actor has been signed up for a patriotic film, that will be presented by Fox Star Studios and Karan Johar.

delivered a massive success with Kabir Singh last year. Since then, everyone had been waiting for Shahid to sign up several films one after the other. He has already kickstarted shoot for his next, the Jersey remake, which got stalled after he suffered an injury on the sets. The actor is recuperating well but now, we hear that he's locked another film that rolls around August-September this year.

A source tells us, "Fox Star Studios is planning a big action film, with Shahid. has come on board as one of the presenters. It will be mounted on a huge scale. It's a film on national security and Shahid has been offered the role of an army man." SK played a man in uniform last in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon.

What appealed to the actor was the film's treatment. "It's a patriotic film but it's being planned as a mega budget action adventure. The story has a universal appeal and Shahid had been wanting to do an action oriented subject for sometime. This move perfectly suit the bill." This also means that the Ram Madhvani project that was supposed to get Shahid on screen with his brother Ishaan Khatter, stands pushed in the timeline as of now.

