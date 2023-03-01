EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor REVEALS why he hated his ‘Cute’ image: ‘I’ve learned to be graceful and accept it’

Shahid Kapoor , the talented Bollywood actor is currently on a high with the excellent reviews received by his latest outing Farzi . The Amazon Prime web series, which is helmed by the renowned director duo Raj and DK , marked Shahid's OTT debut. The actor, who is well-known for his exceptional portrayals of flawed, grey-shaded characters, played the central character Sunny in Farzi, which has already earned the OTT superhit status among audiences.

Shahid Kapoor hates being called 'Cute'

Interestingly, the versatile actor who extensively spoke about his acting career in his chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that he always hated it when people call him 'cute'. He also added that he never really liked the 'Vanilla' characters (his famous boy-next-door roles). "I hate that word Vanilla. You know, I used to hate it when people say 'Oh you are cute'. I hate it. I was like 'Why would you say that to anybody.' I never liked that word. I have learned to be graceful and accept it now, that people throw it at me. But I just felt that it is very limiting," explained Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor on his fondness for grey characters

In his chat with Pinkvilla, the actor also confessed that he possesses a great fondness for the grey-shaded characters. "I am attracted to unconventional characters. You have to be an artist, which is what Farzi is all about. So, I think some of my personal angst is attached to Sunny in Farzi. And I wanted to express myself, you know. I wanted people to see my soul, to understand my emotions, to experience my mind, and not just stay busy with what is outside. That's important, it matters," concluded Shahid Kapoor.

Watch Shahid Kapoor's Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, below: