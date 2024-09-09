EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari calls Munjya's success a ‘dream come true'; says when it was being made it was not a film ‘that the whole industry knew about'

Sharvari Wagh is riding high on success. Following the massive success of Munjya, which recently surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, she is gearing up for her next project, Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari reflected on the unexpected triumph of Munjya, a low-budget film featuring new talent. She described the film’s success as a ‘dream come true,’ acknowledging that 'it was not that film that the whole industry knew about'. When discussing the film’s box office performance, she noted, “Box office is the fact that people came to watch that film and people loved the film.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari Wagh said, “Firstly, I am very very grateful. Jab humne Munjya banayi bhi thi, it was not that film that the whole industry knew about. It was not that film that I made this huge announcement. Nothing of that sort happened for that film. It was purely a film that producer Dinesh Vijan just believed in and he said ‘I am going to back this film and I am going to back the talent that is around in this film’.”

She mentioned that the success of Munjya felt like a 'dream come true' for her and said, “Everybody was an underdog in that film. I don’t think people knew us at that point. Be it Abhay, be it director, me. I had done one film but my film had not done the biggest numbers so not a lot of people knew me from that. We were all relatively new in that space. So that film to become successful is such a big hope. It's such a big dream come true for me and for the whole cast and crew of Munjya.”

Sharvari Wagh also discussed the significance of box office collections for her, stating, “Box office collection is important for an actor. I am very very new. I don’t understand the math behind the box office but it's very important for my survival. Box office is the fact that people came to watch that film and people loved the film. And at the end of the day this is a business.”

She continued, “We make films for people to watch, we make films for the audiences to love and appreciate. So the box office is just the byproduct of the ticket that someday has bought. Because of the box office collection I am in a power to choose the kind of films and get the kind of films that I have always wanted to.”

Sharvari Wagh, known for her recent performances in Munjya and Maharaj, is preparing for her next project, Alpha. She will appear alongside Alia Bhatt in this new film from the YRF Spy Universe. The two actresses were recently seen filming in Kashmir. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, will also feature Bobby Deol as the antagonist and is expected to include Anil Kapoor as well.

