Alpha actress Sharvari recalls forgetting dialogues while shooting first scene with Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2; ‘Was looking at her and...'

Actress Sharvari is currently on a roll with several big and successful projects in her kitty. This year, she has been busy with films like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. However, back in 2021, she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2. During an interview, the heroine recalled forgetting her dialogues when Rani stepped in on sets.

While getting chatty with Curly Tales, Sharvari was asked if she ever struggled to remember her dialogues in front of a big celebrity co-star. Going back in time to when she was shooting for the crime comedy film, she recalled her first scene with Rani Mukerji. She went on to narrate the setup wherein she is sitting with Saif Ali Khan on a breakfast table and Rani has to walk in and talk to them.

But the moment the Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress entered, Sharvari looked at her and forgot her lines. Luckily for her, some camera issue happened on set, and then had to do a retake. So, no one knew that she had forgotten her dialogues. “I was so awestruck at that point that I didn’t remember what my dialogue was,” she embarrassingly said.

The actress has been currently busy shooting for her upcoming female-led spy film, Alpha with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla “Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play YRF's first super cool lady spies, joining the biggest male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in what stands as India's most successful movie universe.”

For the action-packed YRF Spy Universe film, the ladies also undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for their action sequences. “The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together,” the source added.

Of late, she has been sharing several glimpses of their movie scheduled that was being shot in Kashmir. But on September 1, all of them returned to Mumbai after wrapping it up. Alia was accompanied by her daughter Raha Kapoor.

