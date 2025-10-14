Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Rishab Shetty's film records good jump, adds Rs 5.75 crore to tally

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) witnessed a good jump of roughly 43 to 45 percent on its second Tuesday, adding Rs. 5.75 crore net at the Hindi box office. When compared to its previous Tuesday, the drop is around 42 percent, which is a solid hold. The spike is an unusual norm on Tuesdays as ticket prices go down across the Hindi belt. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 has reached Rs. 145.75 crore. It is now inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark.

The second week for the Rishab Shetty starrer is projected to collect Rs. 51-52 crore. It will be over Rs. 150 crore net mark before the end of its 2nd week. The movie has taken an underwhelming start. On its first day, the number seemed like it would be a somewhat optimistic lifetime total. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays, courtesy of positive talk. Now, it is targeting to cross the Rs. 200 crore net mark, though that will require it to collect well during and beyond the Diwali period. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.

A section of the trade was expecting it to perform like other South Indian breakout films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2. Although the trade talk wasn’t completely baseless, as the first film had a gravity-defying run, going from Rs. 1.25 crore net opening day to Rs. 80 crore plus net final. However, at the end of the day, it was just talk. Nevertheless, these are phenomenal numbers for a period drama film that has no star value. The movie will face Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat during the Diwali period.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 145.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Japanese Anime Movies in India: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle crushes competition to become undisputed box office king