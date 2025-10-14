Mirage OTT Release: When and where to watch Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali’s crime thriller online

Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, was released in theaters on September 19, 2025. Directed by Drishyam’s Jeethu Joseph, the film is gearing up for its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Mirage

Mirage is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV, with streaming set to begin on October 20, 2025. The official announcement was shared by SonyLIV via their social media handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on SonyLIV.”

Here’s the update:

Official trailer and plot of Mirage

Mirage is a crime thriller that follows Abhirami, a young woman thrown into turmoil when her fiancé, Kiran, mysteriously disappears. Before vanishing, Kiran had been involved with a financial consultancy that seemed to be hiding dark secrets. As Abhirami searches for clues about his whereabouts, she begins to realize that the situation is far more complicated than it initially appeared.

Desperate to uncover the truth, Abhirami teams up with Aswin, an online investigative journalist. As they dig deeper, they find themselves navigating betrayals, unexpected allies, and shocking revelations.

Cast and crew of Mirage

Mirage features Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, reuniting after their blockbuster hit Kishkindha Kaandam. In addition to the leads, the movie stars Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Saravanan, Sampath Raj, Deepak Parambol, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph, based on a story by Aparna R. Tarakad, with the screenplay co-written by Jeethu and Srinivasan Abrol. The music and background score were composed by Vishnu Shyam.

Satheesh Kurup handled cinematography, while Vinayakh served as the editor. Despite high expectations, Mirage received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release and had an underwhelming performance at the box office.

Asif Ali’s next film

Asif Ali will be next seen in the action thriller Tiki Taka, directed by Kala fame Rohit VS. The film is expected to be a high-octane venture set against a gritty urban backdrop.

The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanchana Nataraj, Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and others in key roles.

