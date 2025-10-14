Highest Grossing Japanese Anime Movies in India: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle crushes competition to become undisputed box office king

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stormed over Rs. 83.10 crore in 31 days of its theatrical run in India. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, it has not only become the highest-grossing anime film in India but has also set new benchmarks for future anime films, achieving figures 8 times higher than the previous biggest anime grosser.

For the record, Suzume was the previous recordholder, which made a sum of Rs. 10 crore in its lifetime run in Indian markets. It currently holds the second spot among the top-grossing anime movies at the Indian box office. All the other anime films, including Jujutsu Kaisen 0, ⁠Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, and others, wrapped their theatrical run under the double-digit figure and settled at the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

The list of the highest-grossing anime films in India is very top-heavy, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle being more than the subsequent twenty films combined. With the growth in the market, the list is going to get more balanced in the coming years. Its sensational success is likely to pave the way for more Japanese anime to become a more regular fixture in Indian cinemas, with franchises like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others.

Top Japanese anime films at the Indian box office:

Rank Movies Gross India Box Office 1 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Rs. 83.10 crore (31 days) 2 Suzume Rs. 10 crore 3 ⁠Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Rs. 9.8 crore 4 ⁠Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary Rs. 9.5 crore 5 Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers Rs. 8.75 crore

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Indian cinemas on September 12. The movie started its box office journey on a historic note, surpassing the lifetime business of all previous anime films on its first day. It continued to attract audiences to the cinemas, competing with Jolly LLB 3, They Call Him OG, Kantara: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

