Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 2nd Tuesday: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer witnesses a jump, cume reaches Rs. 52 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a reasonable 17 to 20 percent uptick on discounted Tuesday, adding Rs. 1.35 crore net to its tally. While the 60 percent drop from the previous Tuesday is considered acceptable, the crucial issue remains the overall low base of its collections. The film’s running total reached Rs. 51.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

This is not a good figure for a star-studded movie. Though at one point, it seemed that the movie would settle much behind the Rs. 50 crore mark. Considering how the movie opened to average talk among the audience, it is a pretty decent figure. The Buy-One-Get-One offers on weekdays and the holiday period helped it reach the figure. However, it will not change the fate of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, which was sealed in its opening weekend itself. The movie is expected to wind its theatrical run with the arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat somewhere around Rs. 55 crore net.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films are struggling in the post-pandemic times in general. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. There have been some films that got good appreciation and sailed through, but even they aren’t scoring as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers need time to elongate the window to somewhere around 6 months and make the wait inconvenient for the audience. Otherwise, the genre is already suffering.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 51.85 cr.

