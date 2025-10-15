Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Tuesday: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama registers nominal spike, crosses Rs. 110 crore mark

Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a nominal spike today on its 4th Tuesday, collecting Rs 45 lakh. The spike came due to the subsidized ticket prices across the Hindi belt. The 4th week cume of Jolly LLB 3 reached Rs. 3.65 crore. The film is expected to close the week with a net collection between Rs. 4.20 crore to Rs. 4.40 crore, bringing its total cume to Rs. 111 crore net.

Backed by Star Studios, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film is in its final stage. It is expected to leave the cinemas with the arrival of Diwali 2025 releases- Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Looking at its trends, Jolly LLB 3 is targeting its entire theatrical end around Rs. 113 crore nett.

This is neither a good figure nor bad, as at one point it looked like the movie would wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 100 crore mark. However, it saw a good hold from the second weekend onwards. It kept on attracting the audience at low levels despite the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Jolly LLB 3 will end as an average affair at the Indian box office.

The primary challenge for these mid-scale movies is the audience shift. Viewers are choosing digital over the traditional theatrical experience. There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait for it for the films that lack anticipation. Jolly LLB 3 managed to get appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audience to wait.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Nett) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore 4th Monday Rs. 0.30 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.45 crore (est.) Total Rs. 110.15 crore (est.)

