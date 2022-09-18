EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol on whether critic reviews affect box office of a film: Actual cinegoer is NOT looking at the review

Sunny Deol is one of the most admired actors of Indian cinema with a career spanning across five decades. The actor has given innumerable iconic films which have gone on to not just win accolades but have proven to be some of India's biggest hits too. He is on a rediscovering phase of his career, where he is trying his hand at different genre of films. He also directed a film starring his son Karan Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which did not find many takers. The actor now gears up for the release of his next feature, Chup, directed by R Balki and co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary, which will release on 23rd September 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol answered whether critic reviews affected him and whether critic reviews had any kind of impact on the prospects and box office of the film. The Gadar actor, answering the first part of the question, said, "I think they are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the rights to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously." Dulquer Salmaan agreed to what Sunny Deol said and confirmed that he too would get agitated earlier on, when he was new into the industry and his films were critically panned. Now he has made peace with critic reviews and believes that the constructive criticsm only helps him become better. Answering the second question, Sunny Deol said, "I don't think it is that it's much of a thing because I feel actual cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema." Dulquer complimented Sunny by saying that audience knows what and what not to watch and they decide which film to watch. He also said that genuine reviews won't be very far away from the audience reviews.