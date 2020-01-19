EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan to dance to Govinda & Karisma Kapoor's Husn Hai Suhana for Coolie No 1

After Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan in Judwaa 2, David Dhawan will use a modern day version of Husn Hai Suhana for the Coolie No 1 remake.

and Sara Ali Khan will be seen for the first time on celluloid this year. David Dhawan's next directorial venture Coolie No 1 features the fresh jodi and they will step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who starred in the original. While the film is a modern day adaptation of the comedy that released in the late '90s, they have tweaked the script a bit, keeping the primary narrative intact.

Now, for the mad cap entertainer, not only will Varun and Sara play Govinda and Karisma's role, but they will also be reprising one of their most iconic tracks from the film. "For Judwaa 2, David had reprised versions of Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building. The idea was to use one song from Coolie No 1 to create the nostalgia. They have locked Husn Hai Suhana. The makers have used a modern day version of the same song and then, Varun and Sara have also completed shoot for the track." It's a party dance number, made on the lines of an Aankh Maare from Simmba. We reached out to everyone in the team but they chose not to respond to our texts.

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of his next Street Dancer 3D that hits screens this Friday. The theatrical trailer of Sara's Love Aaj Kal was unveiled online a few days earlier, and it will hit the marquee on Valentine's Day this year. Post this, Coolie No 1 will be both VD and Sara's immediate next. Meanwhile, in between these few months, Sara will start shoot for Aanand L Rai's next whereas Varun begins Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele around the same time.

