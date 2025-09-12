Meet Karishma Sharma: The Ragini MMS: Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress who jumped off local train

Actress Karishma Sharma has made it to the headlines after she met with an unfortunate accident. The model turned actress jumped off a moving train and suffered multiple injuries and is recovering in a hospital in Mumbai. For those who want to know more about her. Keep scrolling further to get an insight into her life.

Karishma Sharma’s childhood and education

Karishma Sharma was born on 22 December 1993. Although she was born in Mumbai, she lived in Delhi and Patna for some time before returning to Mumbai. From quite an early age, she had a passion for acting, modelling and singing. She even trained in classical singing for 2-3 years when she was young.

Karishma Sharma’s television and film career

Karishma Sharma has carved out a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. Her confident screen presence and bold choices have made her a household name. From episodic television roles to leading parts in web series and Bollywood films, Sharma has proved her acting prowess.

Her early work included roles in shows like Pavitra Rishta, starring Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She played Pia Arjun Kirloskar. She was also seen in a supporting role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. These shows gave her a foothold in the industry and showcased her potential as a performer. She also featured in anthologies and horror series such as Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Aahat, and youth-oriented dramas like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Her recurring appearances in episodic formats helped her build versatility and a steady television presence.

Karishma Sharma’s popularity in a web show

After the popularity of OTT platforms rose in India, Karishma Sharma’s career took a turning point. She made a bold and memorable impact with the lead role in Ragini MMS: Returns (2017), a web series produced by ALT Balaji. Following this, she appeared in several web series, including: Hum – I’m Because of Us (2018), where she played Isha Kapoor, Fixerr (2019), as Aahana Khurrana, Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends (2021), playing Nirali.

Karishma Sharma’s film appearances in Bollywood

Her transition to the big screen came with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), where she played Tina. Though it was a supporting role, it marked her entry into mainstream Bollywood.

Karishma Sharma’s train accident

As per reports, the actress was travelling to Churchgate for a shoot. She boarded a local train wearing a saree, and after the train started, she noticed her friends could not board the train. Out of fear, she jumped out of the train after it gained speed. She fell on her back, hit her head. She has swelling on the head, back pain, and bruises all over. Doctors advised an MRI to check for a serious head injury. She has been kept under observation in hospital for at least a day.

