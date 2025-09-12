Why first wife Nandita Mahtani is not a part of Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore will?

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance battle has now reached the Delhi High Court. The late businessman’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have accused their stepmother Priya Sachdev of forging his will. The legal dispute is centered on Sunjay’s vast estate, estimated at Rs 30,000 crore.

Sunjay Kapur’s marriages and family ties

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away earlier this year, had three marriages. He first married fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, but the couple divorced in 2000. He later married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and they remained together until 2016. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, who is now at the center of the inheritance case.

Nandita Mahtani, despite being Sunjay’s first wife, is absent from the ongoing legal dispute. One reason is that Nandita and Sunjay did not have children together, and as per sources, Sunjay’s will was meant to provide for his children and immediate family only, as per Hindustan Times.

Why Nandita Mahtani is not part of the inheritance

In July, a month after Sunjay’s death, Priya Sachdev produced a will dated March, claiming it was his last testament. However, this is being challenged by Samaira and Kiaan, who allege the document is a forgery. Karisma Kapoor, their mother, has not contested her exclusion from the will, and neither has Nandita Mahtani.

Here’s why Nandita was left out: sources suggest that Sunjay had planned his estate distribution with only his children and close family in mind. Since his marriage with Nandita did not result in children, she did not feature in his inheritance plans. Additionally, ex-wives were not included in the will at all, making both Karisma and Nandita absent from the document.

Apart from Sunjay’s children, his mother Rani Kapur has also filed a suit against Priya Sachdev, backing the claim that the will is not genuine. The Delhi High Court has ordered Priya to disclose all of Sunjay’s assets, and the matter will be heard again in October.

Nandita Mahtani, now a successful fashion designer and stylist known for working with celebrities like Virat Kohli, has remained outside of the legal battle. Unlike Karisma’s children and Rani Kapur, she has not made any claim to Sunjay’s Rs 30,000 crore estate.

The court case continues, with questions around the authenticity of Sunjay Kapur’s will and the distribution of his inheritance remaining unresolved.

