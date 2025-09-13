Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer holds decent on 2nd Friday, crosses Rs 50 crore on Day 8

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, is performing decently at the box office. The crime action film, directed by AR Murugadoss, began its box office run with Rs 12.30 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 49.35 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer entered the second weekend with a 15% drop on Friday, adding Rs 2.85 crore to the tally. The total box office cume of Madharaasi has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, now standing at Rs 51.80 crore gross in its home turf.

Madharaasi needs better legs over the weekend

Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi should aim for a substantial jump on Saturday and Sunday to sail through a successful theatrical run. Its box office fate will be determined by its hold over the second weekend and then on the weekdays ahead.

Based on current trends, the AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to witness significant drops post its second weekend. While Madharaasi is struggling at the box office, Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Parasakthi, slated to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan in Pongal 2026.

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi are as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 10.45 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 2.85 crore 8 Rs 2.45 crore (est.) Total Rs 51.80 crore gross

Madharaasi in cinemas

Madharaasi is playing in cinemas nearby.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

