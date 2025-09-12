Lokah Box Office 3rd Friday: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie enters new weekend with a bang, surpasses Aavesham in Kerala

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, is performing well at the box office. The superhero movie directed by Dominic Arun entered the third weekend today with a bang and is on course to enter the Top 5 biggest grossers at the Kerala box office.

Marking the beginning of a new superhero cinematic universe, the Malayalam movie opened with Rs 2.70 crore and witnessed a blockbuster run at the box office. It wrapped its opening week at a phenomenal Rs 38.65 crore, followed by Rs 35.05 crore in the second week, making a total of Rs 74.70 crore in Kerala.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra enters the third weekend, beats Aavesham

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer continues its glorious run. It entered the third weekend today, showing a strong hold. The movie collected Rs 3.10 crore on Day 16, taking the total cume to Rs 76.80 crore gross at the Kerala box office. With such an incredible run, the superhero movie surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2 and Aavesham and became the 6th highest-grossing movie at the Kerala box office.

It is expected to cross the final cume of Aadujeevitham by tomorrow, which will ensure its grand entry in the Top 5 grossers on Malayalam land. Interestingly, it has emerged as the second Malayalam movie after L2: Empuraan to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the international markets. The two official posters of Tovino Thomas as Michael and Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie from the world of Lokah were released today, which is expected to help the movie further.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 5.80 crore 10 Rs 7.30 crore 11 Rs 7.00 crore 12 Rs 5.10 crore 13 Rs 4.20 crore 14 Rs 3.50 crore 15 Rs 3.00 crore 16 Rs 3.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 76.80 crore gross

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Final Advance Booking: Japanese anime film sells 2 lakh tickets in top national chains in India, targets Rs 15 crore opening