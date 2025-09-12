Did Karan Johar just compare The Summer I Turned Pretty to Alia, Varun and Sidharth's Student of the Year? Quips, ‘We did it first’

Jenny Han’s popular series The Summer I Turned Pretty has found a huge audience in India. The show has become a streaming hit thanks to its engaging storyline, strong writing, and powerful performances. It seems even Karan Johar has joined the fan club. The filmmaker drew a playful comparison between the Amazon Prime Video series and his 2012 film Student of the Year (SOTY).

On his Instagram Stories, Johar shared his thoughts in a lighthearted way. He wrote, “Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It’s Team Rohan or Team Abhimanyu! #WeWereHereFirst #SummerShanayaTurnedPretty.” The filmmaker was referring to the fan debate over Belly’s love interests in the series. He recalled how audiences in India were divided between Varun Dhawan’s Rohan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Abhimanyu after SOTY released.

Karan Johar draws parallels between love triangles

While Johar’s comment was tongue-in-cheek, the comparison is not without reason. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, who fall in love with the same girl, Belly. In Student of the Year, the love triangle was between three friends: Rohan, Abhimanyu, and Shanaya, played by Alia Bhatt.

Johar showed how these “team” rivalries are not new for Indian audiences. His post added a fun Bollywood twist to the global craze around Jenny Han’s series.

Here’s what happened in episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The 10th episode of Season 3 released this Wednesday, September 10, set the stage for the show’s finale. The episode runs for 1 hour and 11 minutes and follows a year-long journey of healing for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

Belly has now moved to Paris and decided to stay for a year to study psychology. She even starts dating Benito after encouragement from her friend Taylor. Meanwhile, Conrad and Jeremiah reunite on the fifth death anniversary of their mother, Susannah. The brothers have an emotional conversation about forgiveness and moving forward. Jeremiah admits his bond with Belly will always be special but gives Conrad his blessing to pursue her.

At the same time, Conrad continues writing letters to Belly. She replies after moving apartments, hinting that she wants the letters to continue. The episode ends with Conrad boarding a plane to Paris for Belly’s birthday, while she looks forward to a fresh start.

With only one episode left, fans are eager to know whether Belly will choose Conrad, Jeremiah, or herself. The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will release on September 17.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas channel Mr & Mrs Smith at 2025 New York Fashion Week appearance: PICS