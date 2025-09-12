Hridayapoorvam Box Office 3rd Friday: Mohanlal's film maintains strong hold, hits Rs 35 crore mark in Kerala

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap, entered the third weekend today, after wrapping two weeks on an impressive note. The feel-good family entertainer crossed the Rs 35 crore gross mark in its home turf, with Rs 90 lakh coming on the 3rd Friday. For the record, the movie opened with Rs 3.25 crore and wrapped its first week at Rs 19.30 crore, followed by Rs 14.90 crore in the second week.

The Mohanlal starrer is expected to witness a good jump on Saturday and Sunday, inching closer to the Rs 40 crore gross mark in Kerala. Globally, the movie has already crossed the Rs 65 crore mark and is on course to hit the Rs 70 crore mark. Based on the current trends, the Superhit Malayalam movie will keep on gaining traction in the coming week as well, though it is likely to see significant drops on the weekdays.

With Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal delivered three consecutive big successes at the box office. All eyes are now on his next release, Vrusshabha, slated to hit the big screens on October 16, 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 0.90 crore 15 Rs 0.80 crore 16 Rs 0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 35.10 crore (est.)



