Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on love and relationships post break-up with Vijay Varma: 'Whoever the lucky person is...'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is focused on self-growth and building the kind of partnership she wants in the future, following her breakup with actor Vijay Varma in March 2025. The couple’s split had been widely speculated in the media, and since then, Tamannaah has largely stayed away from discussing her personal life.

In a recent interview with NDTV about her upcoming web series Do You Wanna Partner?, Tamannaah opened up about her thoughts on love and relationships. She revealed that she is working on becoming a better life partner. “I am trying to work on becoming a great life partner. So that’s the quest at the moment. I want to be that life partner that someone feels like they have done some good karma in their past life. That’s why I have come into their life. Whoever the lucky person is, I am working for it. The package shall arrive soon,” she said.

What does Tamannaah consider true love?

Here’s what sets Tamannaah Bhatia’s views on love apart. In a past conversation with fitness expert Luke Coutinho, the actor stated the difference between love and relationships. She explained, “I think there are a few things that I recently realised. One is that people confuse what love is and what a relationship is. I don’t even mean necessarily in a man-woman relationship, but even in friends. The moment it is conditional, I feel like it ceases to be love in that moment.”

She added, “Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfa (one-sided). It is your love. Two people can individually love each other, but essentially love is an inside job; it’s how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations and you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then it’s just transactional.”

Tamannaah further shared her belief that love is about giving freedom and not projecting your expectations onto your partner. These reflections gained attention in the weeks leading up to her breakup with Vijay Varma.

Apart from her personal reflections, Tamannaah is currently busy with her web series Do You Wanna Partner?, which is streaming on Prime Video. The show also stars Diana Penty, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Rannvijay Singh.

ALSO READ: Govinda’s wife Ssunita Ahuja says, Sonali Bendre was only actress he never flirted with; rates his loyalty