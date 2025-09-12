Box Office: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opens with RECORD Rs 16 crore in India, aims for a banger weekend

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle wrecked havoc at the Indian box office. The movie took a banger start, crossing the lifetime earnings of all the previous Japanese anime films in India, including Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Suzume, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Story.

The animated dark fantasy action film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, debuted with a historic Rs 16 crore gross on its opening day, becoming the biggest Anime opener in India by a huge margin. The opening day figure of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle indicated a bright future of anime films in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle emerges biggest opener this weekend, shoulders with Mirai

Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment in around 1700 screens, Infinity Castle emerged as the biggest opener this weekend among all the other Indian releases. The Japanese movie outperformed Teja Sajja's Mirai, too, which opened in a similar range.

Released in five languages including Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle targets a big jump on Saturday and Sunday, depending on its superb advance booking. If the movie manages to perform on the expected lines, it will storm around Rs 45 crore gross in its opening weekend, which is nothing short of a dream for an anime film in India.

The movie is expected to rule the opening week. However, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the second weekend, when Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 will grab most of the screens.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in cinemas

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

