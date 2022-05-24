EXCLUSIVE: ‘We have set the bar high for Salaar’: Vijay Kiragandur on Prabhas, Prithviraj & the pressures

After going Pan India with the KGF franchise, Hombale Films is all set for their, the Prashanth Neel directed Salaar fronted by Prabhas. Around 30 percent of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to complete the film by end of this year to get it ready for a summer 2023 opening. The stakes are going to be high as it marks the union of some powerhouses.

Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films admits, “We have set the bar very high for Salaar. On one hand, we have Prabhas, who is the hero of India’s number one movie (Bahubali 2) and on the other hand, we have Prashanth Neel and Hombale, who made the second biggest film of India (KGF 2). This is a deadly combination and it’s going to be a big challenge. The combination has created the buzz and now, since we have set the bar so high, we will try our best to reach the target. We will achieve something big with Salaar.”

There has been a strong buzz in the media about Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key role in the film. Prabhas too had confirmed this development in one of his interviews. Vijay says, “We have not officially announced the development but yes, Prabhas did speak about him.We are talking to Prithviraj and mostly, he will be a part of our film. He is yet to start shooting as we are still talking to him. If the dates match, he will definitely be a part of Salaar. He even had a couple of rounds of discussion with our director. His presence will add a lot of value to the film.”

Hombale Films had initially announced that the first teaser of Salaar will be launched in the month of May. But the same plan has now been changed. “The teaser won’t be released this month. We will time the teaser release to a special date, but we are yet to figure out the same.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam on board Salman Khan’s next; Shoot begins in Mumbai