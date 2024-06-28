Kamal Haasan points at mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's baby bump and says, 'We hope this child...'

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released on Friday (June 27). So far, the film has been receiving great responses from critics and moviegoers.

Kalki has even crossed the century mark on the first day itself. Looking at the initial box-office collections, it seems Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi can be the biggest film in Indian cinema that will break all records. Meanwhile, at a pre-release event in Mumbai, all the big actors from the film came together to talk about Kalki 2898 AD. The candid conversation saw an adorable moment when Kamal Haasan said something pointing at Deepika Padukone’s baby bump.

Kamal Haasan says THIS, pointing at Deepika Padukone’s baby bump

Recently, just a few days before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers organized an event in Mumbai. The pre-release event was graced by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone.

In an interview, released by the production house, the superstars were engaged in a candid conversation. They spoke about their experience on the Nag Ashwin’s set and much more.

Similarly, during their conversation, Deepika Padukone recalled how she received a call from Nag Ashwin after they shot the first day with Kamal Haasan. Pointing at Haasan, the actress said, “I got a call when you walked onto the set. I remember Nagi (Nag Ashwin) calling me and saying I just called you to tell you that we shot our first day with Kamal sir.”

To this, the Vikram actor humorously said, “He never called me.” Further, Padukone also spoke about how Nag Ashwin sounded like a child so thrilled after his first day of shoot with Kamal Haasan.

However, the highlight of the conversation was when the Indian 2 actor pointed at Deepika Padukone’s baby bump and said, “We hope that this child will also make a film one day.” This left the actress and others burst into laughter.

Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

The Bollywood diva plays the role of Sumathi in the film. Deepika’s character in Kalki 2898 AD is believed to be prophesied by Kalki's avatar. Interestingly, she is pregnant in the film as well as in real life.

