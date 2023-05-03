EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal about action in his film Crakk, 'It's the first extreme-sport film out of India'

Vidyut Jammwal is among the most loved and respected actors of India. He has raised the bar of action in India with his high octane action films. His upcoming film, IB 71, is gearing up for a release in theatres on the 12th of May, 2023. It is a spy thriller of one of India's most secretive missions, set in the early 1970s, dealing with the blocking of the Indian Air Space, to stop rival planes from entering the Indian territory. Vidyut Jammwal and Vishal Jethwa, along with director Sankalp Reddy, graced Pinkvilla for an interview of theirs, before the release of their film in theatres.

Vidyut Jammwal Talks About The Action In His Next Film After IB 71, Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal, in an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, was asked about the kind of action he would like to do next, since he is known to experiment with action. Every film of his, be it the films in the Commando franchise, the Khuda Haafiz franchise or Junglee, has had Vidyut perform a range of different stunts and master different stuntforms. The actor replied by talking about his next film after IB 71, Crakk, which is still under production. He said, "It's the first extreme sport film out of India, ever. And it is authentic and it's about the extreme sport athletes. So we have finished 60 percent of it." He agreed that it is something very new for him and said that it is something very new for the audiences to watch, too. Later on in the interview, Vidyut said that he would get back to shooting for Crakk, after the release of IB 71 and only then will he decide what he next wishes to work on. Crakk co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal and looks to be like a very exciting film.

IB 71 And Crakk

IB 71 releases in theatres on the 12th of May, 2023. The film is produced by Action Hero Films production and is going to be presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment. As shared above, Vidyut Jammwal's next movie release after IB 71 is Crakk, which is also produced by his home production, Action Hero Films. The film co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The release date of Crakk has not been made official, yet.

The advance bookings for IB 71 will begin next week. You can watch the film at a theatre near you, when it releases.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IB 71: Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 523rd film with Vidyut Jammwal