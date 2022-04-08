EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi in talks for Pradeep Sarkar’s next with Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepak Mukut to produce

Pinkvilla was the first to report that producer Deepak Mukut is backing a film on the lives of actress Priya Rajvansh and filmmaker Chetan Anand, which will be helmed by the National Award winning director Pradeep Sarkar. The filmmaker had confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez has shown keen interest to play Priya Rajvansh. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this upcoming biopic. We have heard that the makers have approached Vivek Oberoi for a pivotal role in the film.

“It is an important role to the script, and Pradeep ji and Deepak ji feel that Vivek suits the part, and have reached out to him. In fact, Vivek and Deepak ji have even been spotted together a couple of times recently. They are in discussions,” informs a source close to the development. The movie is expected to roll in the latter part of 2022. Pradeep Sarkar’s last feature film directorial outing was Helicopter Eela in 2018, which had Kajol in the lead.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Vivek would be a part of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series too. On the other hand, Jacqueline has Rohit’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the pipeline. She will also be seen in director Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She was recently seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar, and in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham.

Producer Deepak Mukut too had announced another film recently called Palatwar, which is a story of ego, vengeance and regret, and will be helmed by Divyansh Pandit.

