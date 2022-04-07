EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan film to roll in 2023; Filmmaker gives an update on Hulchul 2

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are one of the most loved actor-director duo, who have earlier collaborated on many films including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala. While it was earlier reported that Akshay and Priyadarshan are once again collaborating for another project, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla now, the acclaimed filmmaker reveals that this much awaited movie will roll in 2023.

Priyadarshan informs that he is hundred percent doing a film with Akshay. “My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing has happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him,” reveals the filmmaker. His last Hindi directorial Hungama 2 had released in 2021, and was headlined by Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Meezaan Jafri.

There are rumours that Hulchul 2 might roll this year. However, clarifying on the news, Priyadarshan states, “I have not decided anything. I am just shooting some ads. I haven’t decided what to do next in Hindi. Lot of projects are being discussed, but nothing is finalised. Everyday new discussions happen, but nothing is decided.” The 2004 original had featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, he recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film, Appatha, which is headlined by Urvashi.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar already has a busy year ahead. He has Prithviraj, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ranjit Tewari’s untitled next, and Ram Setu in the pipeline.

