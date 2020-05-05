EXCLUSIVE: Will Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release on OTT? The actor reveals it all

With several films hitting the digital platform, we asked Arjun Kapoor if his next project will release on OTT platforms. Here's what he had to say.

and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a talking point, ever since it was announced. While the film got pushed a couple of times, it was supposed to hit the marquee on March 20, 2020. But with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country and the subsequent lockdown, the release was stalled. The theatres have been shut and it seems that would be the case, even months after lockdown. Recently, Pinkvilla did a survey which reveals 80% of the audience is scared of coming to the the multiplexes to watch a movie.

We caught up with Arjun and asked him if there was a plan to release the film online. The 2 States star shares, "I'm not involved in the selling and buying of any of my films. My producers are more involved with that bit. That is a reality for certain films that might choose that path. I don't see anything wrong with that. Entertainment is a part of distraction in this reality which is very sad. We are supposed to make people happy and smile. As an artist, if you look at the purity of it right now, the medium is not important. Getting your material out there is important. And for that, if certain films have to be released on digital, I don't see anything wrong in it."

He further reasoned that logically, certain films might take the digital route but the big budget blockbusters can't afford the same. He said, "Certain films can't afford to come on digital because their costs are too high and India doesn't have that subscription base. The masses are still not into consuming content digitally. When you talk about big money spinners like a WAR, Uri, Tanhaji or a Kabir Singh, you won't get those numbers from digital. Like a Sooryvanshi is cinematic, so you can't expect a film like that to come on digital. But that doesn't mean that every film will wait it out."

But at the same time, he shares that this isn't going to last forever. "I don't believe this is the future. There's a big grey area where you have to see the sentiment of the viewers going back to the theatre, about how many theatres survive the lockdown and what the Government decides," he signed off.

