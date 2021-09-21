EXCUSIVE: After 21 years, Tabu in talks to reunite with Mahesh Manjrekar on White

and Mahesh Manjrekar teamed up for the first time in the Hindi – Marathi bilingual, Astitva, which won a Nation Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. It has been 21 years since the release of Astitva and now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tabu is discussing a probable reunion with Mahesh on his next directorial, White.

The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shanaliyaa. “It’s a powerful drama centered around a widow. A lot of thought has gone into naming the film ‘White’ which blends well with the premise of the film. Mahesh and Tabu have been discussing several aspects of the script over the last few weeks and if things materialize in the longer run, this will be the second collaboration of the two after their National Award-Winning film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Mahesh is planning to take the film on floors around summer 2022. “Tabu too is excited to reunite with Mahesh, but dates, and all other stuff need to fall in place for that to happen,” the source added. Meanwhile, Mahesh is currently gearing up for the release of the and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim. The film is the official remake of Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern. The first song was launched recently and the makers are still figuring out the exact release model of Antim. It is expected to be released in the next two months.

Tabu on the other hand is currently shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The actress is said to be playing the role on the lines of Monjulika played by Vidya Balan in the first part. Mahesh and Sandeep are also working on SwatantraVeer Savarkar, a biopic of Veer Savarkar.

