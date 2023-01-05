INTERVIEW: Neeraj Pandey on Ajay Devgn, Special Ops 2 & more: ‘I want to make films for as long as possible’

In 2008, Neeraj Pandey made his directorial debut with the Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday. The film proved to be a sleeper hit at the box office, and won appreciation from critics and audience alike. Ever since then, the filmmaker has delivered quality films like Special 26, Baby and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside his digital franchise, Special Ops. Through the 15 years career, Pandey also turned a producer with projects like Rustom, Naam Shabana, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Vikram Vedha, Kaun Praveen Tambe, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter among others. As we enter the new year, we sat down with Neeraj Pandey on conversation to discuss his learnings over the years, the plans ahead – which includes a romantic thriller with Ajay Devgn and the second season of Special OPS. Excerpts. An exclusive interview with Neeraj Pandey

What has been the biggest learning through the pandemic for you? Every year is a year of learning to begin with. We learn different things and hopefully evolve better from the experiences of the past year. We had put so many things into development in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, which released in 2022. Lots of love and encouragement from the audiences, and our biggest learning is to not take anything for granted and not be complacent. From Special OPS, to Vikram Vedha, Khakee Story, Kaun Praveen Tambe and more – How do you decide on the content for your banner? The ambition for us is to come up with quality content. We took a lot of time choosing the subjects and hence, you see the diversity in the slate. I am very proud of the team and the success that they are enjoying right now. In an ever-changing world, how do you keep yourself updated with the latest forms of storytelling and technology? By reading and watching. I like to read a lot, so that helps and also, you are watching stuff from all around the world. I try to keep myself updated by watching and reading all the time. What role has the digital platform played in your evolution as a director? The fact that we are consuming content from all over the world on digital platform is asking us to up our game constantly. As a student, you get to learn so much from people who are better than you and already doing it. The world is a much smaller space and you are learning from the best right now.

Neeraj Pandey on Special OPs, Ajay Devgn's next and more You return on the director’s seat for the big screen after a long time. How excited are you for your romantic thriller with Ajay Devgn? We wanted to get going in 2018 but then, pandemic came. Two years were completely robbed, but we put a lot of efforts on the digital space. It has been 5 years and am happy, people are counting. But I am looking forward to the film with Ajay sir. It goes on floors this month and I am looking forward to it big time. Will we see you direct films more often for the big screen now? We now have a very competent team taking care of digital business, so I can afford to take care of my own thing right now. I intend to shift my focus to theatrical medium. But on the other hand, there are stories which excite me but are not palatable for the theatrical medium, because they are longer stories. If I sway to digital, it will be only because I got the opportunity to say a long form story. The story will decide the journey. What’s the status on Special OPs 2? Specials OPs 2 is being written right now. The script will be ready by the time I wrap up my film with Ajay sir. It will go into production sometime this year and hopefully, we will have Specials OPs 2 release in the last quarter of 2023. How do you view your 15 year journey in the film industry? I didn’t even know if I would last so long in the industry. I have been very blessed fortunate and lucky to have survived this long and got to do the work I wanted to. I owe it to my team and audiences who were with me through this journey. I would want to continue for as long as possible. Any dream genre? We are practically developing stuff in every genre. In 2023 and 2024, you will see one or two things in new genre. I honestly think, you could make for a great comedy too. Any plans of exploring that genre? I vented it out with Ouch the short film. I like black humour more than anything else. I don’t know when I will have a story to tell in the theatrical form. But let’s see.

