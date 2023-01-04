BREAKING: YRF to launch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham’s Pathaan Trailer on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after 1496 days with the action extravaganza, Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. The Yash Raj Films production is among the most anticipated films of Hindi Cinema, which is expected to take an earth-shattering start at the box office in India and the international belts. While the banner has already released a teaser and two songs of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, there has been tremendous anticipation on the trailer release date of Pathaan. While speculations don’t refuse to die down, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Pathaan will be unveiled digitally on January 10, 2023. Pathaan Trailer Out On January 10

“Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2 minute 37 second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music and heroism,” revealed a trade source, adding further that the trailer will create urge among the audience to watch this action spectacle on the biggest possible screen. “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist,” the source added. It’s a strategic move from YRF to unveil the trailer just 2 weeks prior to the film release. The idea of less is more for Pathaan “The entire campaign of Pathaan follows the ideology of less is more. After the teaser, the makers-built curiosity around the film with two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and now, with just 2 weeks left for the release, the team is set to begin the countdown to film’s release. The chatter around the film was intact as teaser and music led to several discussions about the probable plot and the intrigue will continue even after the trailer. The delayed trailer launch was to keep intrigue around the core conflict intact,” informed the source.

Pathaan is touted to be one of India’s biggest action spectacles till date and is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, that kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). Being the fourth film of the universe, it also marks the inception point for the crossover of characters from one film to the other, which eventually leads to a big ticket multi-starrer finale. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in Pathaan, in his avatar of iconic spy, Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore. The spy universe then continues with the release of Tiger 3 starring Salman with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi during the Diwali 2023 weekend. The film will see an extended appearance from Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Pathaan advance booking update Talking of Pathaan, it marks the fourth collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee directed Jawan, which is set for a June 2023 opening. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He ends 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, which is set for a Christmas 2023 release. Interestingly, fans would also get to see a Shah Rukh Khan trailer after 1531 days and this in itself has caused immense anticipation among his fans and cinema going audience. The advances for Pathaan have already open in international markets like Germany and the early response to the ticket sales suggest that Pathaan well might take a record opening/ near record opening for a Hindi Film in the international markets. The initial anticipation in the international markets, that too without a trailer launch, is primarily to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a long gap and SRK is unconditionally among the biggest crowd pullers of Indian cinema in the international markets. As far as India is concerned, the announcements on opening of advance booking will follow post the launch of trailer on January 10. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan!

