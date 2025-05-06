MET Gala 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kiara Advani can’t stop looking at hubby Sidharth Malhotra in BTS pics as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff
Exclusive BTS photos from MET Gala 2025 show pregnant Kiara Advani adoring hubby Sidharth Malhotra as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff, and more.
Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Kiara Advani recently made her MET Gala 2025 debut proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra was right by her side, proving he’s the ultimate green flag. Now, we’ve got exclusive BTS photos from the event, where Kiara can't stop looking at Sidharth as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff, and more. This moment is one you definitely don’t want to miss!