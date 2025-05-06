MET Gala 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kiara Advani can’t stop looking at hubby Sidharth Malhotra in BTS pics as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Pregnant Kiara Advani has special message for her unborn child, who is making MET Gala 2025 debut just like her: WATCH

Met Gala 2025: Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger Reunite Following White Lotus Season 3 Success

Met Gala 2025: Shakira Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Pink With Six-Steps Long Train

Raat Akeli Hai 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to return with new mystery soon; here's why we say so

Priyanka Chopra is living her fairytale moment with Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2025 and we are loving their PDA: See PICS

Diljit Dosanjh with turban and sword is ready to rule MET Gala 2025 like true Indian Prince: WATCH

Rihanna to Skip Met Gala 2025 Due to Pregnancy? Singer Debuts Baby Bump Marking 3rd Kid With ASAP Rocky

Met Gala 2025: Miley Cyrus Brings the Armor with Alaia Fit for This Year's Carpet

Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra turns biggest cheerleader for pregnant wife Kiara Advani as they arrive hand-in-hand for her event debut