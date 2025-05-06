Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character

MET Gala 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kiara Advani can’t stop looking at hubby Sidharth Malhotra in BTS pics as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff

Exclusive BTS photos from MET Gala 2025 show pregnant Kiara Advani adoring hubby Sidharth Malhotra as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff, and more.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  06:40 AM IST |  3K
MET Gala 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Kiara Advani can’t stop looking at hubby Sidharth Malhotra in BTS pics as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff
Picture Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Kiara Advani recently made her MET Gala 2025 debut proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra was right by her side, proving he’s the ultimate green flag. Now, we’ve got exclusive BTS photos from the event, where Kiara can't stop looking at Sidharth as they pose with Isha Ambani, Anaita Shroff, and more. This moment is one you definitely don’t want to miss!

About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent...

