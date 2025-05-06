Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra turns biggest cheerleader for pregnant wife Kiara Advani as they arrive hand-in-hand for her event debut
Bollywood stars and power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to set major couple goals wherever they go and MET Gala 2025 was no exception. Mom-to-be Kiara walked the red carpet proudly flaunting her baby bump, but it was Sidharth’s heartfelt gesture that truly stole the spotlight. In a viral video, the couple is seen arriving hand-in-hand for the actress' MET Gala debut, and we’re absolutely obsessed with them!