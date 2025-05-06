Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character

Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra turns biggest cheerleader for pregnant wife Kiara Advani as they arrive hand-in-hand for her event debut

At MET Gala 2025, Sidharth Malhotra becomes the ultimate cheerleader for pregnant wife Kiara Advani, arriving hand-in-hand as she makes her stunning event debut.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  05:48 AM IST |  20K
Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra turns biggest cheerleader for pregnant wife Kiara Advani as they arrive hand-in-hand for her event debut
Picture Courtesy: harpreetkaur6291 reddit/Kiara Advani Instagram

Bollywood stars and power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to set major couple goals wherever they go and MET Gala 2025 was no exception. Mom-to-be Kiara walked the red carpet proudly flaunting her baby bump, but it was Sidharth’s heartfelt gesture that truly stole the spotlight. In a viral video, the couple is seen arriving hand-in-hand for the actress' MET Gala debut, and we’re absolutely obsessed with them!

Advertisement


Credits: harpreetkaur6291/reddit
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent...

Advertisement

Latest Articles