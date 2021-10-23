Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite; Kriti Sanon rents Big B’s home

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reunite

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have shared a love-hate relationship all through the last 2 decades. The duo was all set to reunite after 21 years on Inshallah, however, the film was eventually shelved just days before it was slated to go on floors. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be a part of a docu-series on Salman Khan titled Beyond The Star. It’s produced by SKF with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s next titled Selfie

Akshay Kumar means the man in business. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Khiladi is reuniting with his Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta on the official remake of Prithviraj’s thrilling Malayalam drama, Driving License. The film features Emraan Hashmi in parallel lead. And now we have learnt that the Raj Mehta directorial has been tentatively titled Selfie.

Sudhaa Chandran on being told to remove her artificial limb at airport: There’s limit to everything

Sudhaa Chandran took to social media yesterday to express her disappointment about being asked to remove her artificial limb at the airport everytime she takes a flight to travel. “Totally hurt… each time going thru this grill is very very hurting… hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities… and expecting a prompt action,” the National Award winning actress captioned her video on Instagram. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chandran informed that she has received a lot of support after the video went viral.

Saiyami Kher joins Abhishek Bachchan in R Balki’s next

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Abhishek Bachhcan and R Balki are teaming up for the first time on a cricket-based drama. We also revealed how Abhishek will play the role of a left-handed cricketer. And now, we have another update on this film. We have learnt that Saiyami Kher has come on board to play the female lead of this sports drama. Like Jr. B, even Saiyami will be playing a cricketer in this film.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre for the same amount of years now, however since the last few months the screening was halted because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Though Pinkvilla now has good news for all the DDLJ lovers. We have learnt that Maratha Mandir will start screening the film again from October 22.

Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in Sujoy Ghosh’s next

On Monday, we revealed that Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh are teaming up for the first time in an edge of the seat thriller. And now we have another exclusive scoop on this film. We have exclusively learnt that Sujoy has got Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to play key roles in the yet untitled film.

It took Anil Sharma 15 years to lock the script of Gadar 2

The much-awaited Gadar sequel goes on the floors next month with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. With work mode on, director Anil Sharma took time out to interact with Pinkvilla on his plans for Gadar 2. He informs that the team has been trying to make a sequel to Gadar for the last 15 years.

Kriti Sanon gets Amitabh Bachchan’s apartment on rent

Kriti Sanon is probably in the best phase of her life, both professionally and personally. After garnering praise for her performance in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, Kriti is now gearing up for the release of Hum Do Hamare Do. On the personal front, the actress will be moving into a new house soon, and Pinkvilla has some exclusive details on the same. We have learnt that Kriti Sanon has rented a new apartment in Andheri. This house belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says a no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood, and it boasts of an interesting star cast including Alia Bhatt, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn, and Huma Qureshi in a special appearance, among many others. However, Pinkvilla has heard that another celebrated actor was offered this period-drama, but the discussions unfortunately didn’t materialise. We have learnt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also approached for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

