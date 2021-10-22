EXCLUSIVE: Saiyami Kher joins Abhishek Bachchan in R Balki’s upcoming cricket-based drama

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Abhishek Bachhcan and R Balki are teaming up for the first time on a cricket-based drama. We also revealed how Abhishek will play the role of a left-handed cricketer. And now, we have another update on this film. We have learnt that Saiyami Kher has come on board to play the female lead of this sports drama.

“Like Abhishek, even Saiyami will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in this film. The makers were on a lookout for someone who understands the sport of cricket and after several rounds of auditions, have finalized on Saiyami Kher. For those unaware. Saiyami is an avid sport lover and a master in cricket,” revealed a source close to the development. The movie will go on floors sometime next year.

Saiyami made her acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, and recently won acclaim for her performance in Choked. According to a source, both Abhishek and Saiyami will be seen as left-handed cricketers in this film, which is a fictional story set against the backdrop of cricket. This would mark the first collaboration of Jr. B and Balki, who has worked with The Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, in multiple projects including Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh.

Balki is currently busy with the post production of his upcoming psychological thriller, Chup, which features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead. The movie is said to be revolving around the life of a protagonist who happens to be a Guru Dutt fan. Abhishek Bachchan is meanwhile shooting for the third season of Breathe. The actor also has two projects ready for release – the Shah Rukh Khan production, Bob Biswas and Dinesh Vijan’s much awaited Dasvi. An update on the release dates of respective films is yet awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

