EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite – SLB shoots for SK’s docu-series, Beyond The Star

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have shared a love-hate relationship all through the last 2 decades. The duo was all set to reunite after 21 years on Inshallah, however, the film was eventually shelved just days before it was slated to go on floors. Ever since then, there have been speculations about how all is not well in the paradise of the two icons.

But, the social media was taken by surprise when Salman posted about Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on his social media to celebrate its release anniversary. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be a part of a docu-series on Salman Khan titled Beyond The Star. It’s produced by SKF with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment. “The docu-series gives a glimpse into the life of Salman Khan, beyond the superstar that he is and the producers are keen to interact with all key stakeholders of Salman’s career,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added, “They zeroed in on a list and started approaching the directors, producers, actors with some receiving a request from Salman himself. Bhansali was one of those and the filmmaker immediately agreed to be a part of this docu-series. He has already shot for his portions and shared his personal stories of friendship and affection with Salman.” Being two passionate people, Salman and SLB have had disagreements in the past on professional front, however, their bond on a personal front remains as strong as it was before.

“They are not planning to collaborate on a feature film anytime soon, but they keep interacting on and off over the call-in times of need. There is no bad blood despite Inshallah being abruptly put on hold,” the source shared. Apart from SLB, 30 key members of the film fraternity will be a part of Beyond The Star: Salman Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we reveal some more names in the days to follow.

