EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma join Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller

On Monday, we revealed that Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh are teaming up for the first time in an edge of the seat thriller. And now we have another exclusive scoop on this film. We have exclusively learnt that Sujoy has got Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to play key roles in the yet untitled film.

“It’s a taut thriller with grey characters and the filmmaker was keen to get the casting bang on. After contemplating on various names, he has got Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to play two of the most important characters in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire cast will be shooting for the film in one go from the month of February. It’s a story that unfolds in the unexplored hills of India.

Both Jaideep and Vijay have won over the audience over the last few years with their power packed performances in multiple feature films and web-shows. As reported before, the yet untitled thriller will be shot extensively in Darjeeling and Kalimpong over a period of two months. It is produced by Jay Shewakramani and will be released in the second half of next year. It would be Bebo’s second release of 2022 after the Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is gearing up for a Valentines Day 2022 opening in cinema halls all across.

After finishing her work on Sujoy’s thriller, Kareena moves onto her next with Hansal Mehta, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Even that’s a thriller, however, in a completely different space and is expected to kick off sometime around May 2022. According to our reliable sources, a top superstar is also planning to approach Bebo for an author-backed role in one of his upcoming films, however, no communication has been done yet. There is also Karan Johar’s Takht under her kitty, which goes on floors after the release of KjO’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

All in all, it’s a jam packed shoot diary for Kareena, and the lineup is just getting stronger by the day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

