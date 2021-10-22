EXCLUSIVE: Sudhaa Chandran on being told to remove her artificial limb at airport: There’s limit to everything

Sudhaa Chandran took to social media yesterday to express her disappointment about being asked to remove her artificial limb at the airport everytime she takes a flight to travel. “Totally hurt… each time going thru this grill is very very hurting… hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities… and expecting a prompt action,” the National Award winning actress captioned her video on Instagram. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chandran informed that she has received a lot of support after the video went viral.

“I never knew that there were so many people supporting me. Jyotiraditya Scindia ji (Union Minister for Civil Aviation) sent a message saying, ‘Sudhaa ji we are extremely sorry about this, and we are looking into the matter with utmost urgency’. Mr Gopal Shetty, our MP from Borivali, called up the chiefs from all the airports, and even wrote a personal letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. In fact, I just got a call from the Hyderabad airport, and even Lucknow airport from Mr Singh, who said that, ‘Sudhaa ji, I am feeling so bad that this has happened to you, and it’s good that you have opened up the matter’. I have been putting up with this for quite some time now, and have been talking to people about it too, but there is a limit to everything,” says Chandran.

She further adds, “I am a citizen of India and I stand by the protocols because the safety of the country matters the most to me too. But all I am asking for is a little more dignity. You can’t ask me to remove my limb and put it through that x-ray machine or ask me 150 questions. I have been informed by the concerned authority that I have to ask for an ETD, and that facility is available at the airports. You just have to use that.”

Sharing a recent incident that happened at the airport, Chandran elaborates, “Last time when I was flying a lady at the security check asked, ‘Ek baar batayengi yeh sab hua kaise?’ I said, ‘let’s take two seats, and chat there, I’ll tell you my entire story in three hours. Then book my tickets for the next flight, and I’ll go for my shoot’. All this was happening when the Mumbai airport was jam packed. So all I am saying is either frisk us with dignity, or give us a card which has an identity, so both our jobs are done.”

Chandran also raises an important question. “The specially abled people’s percentage is not less in this country, and they contribute to a very big percentage of your electoral votes. So why are you neglecting that community? It is not a fight for Sudhaa Chandran, it is a fight for my community. Sometimes I feel I might as well travel in the train, I am fed up with flights now. I am really not asking for any special treatment, all I'm saying is treat us with a lot more dignity, that’s the most important,” Chandran signs off.

