Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah producer says ‘Elated that reel life couple from…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities have begun with the sangeet function scheduled for tonight in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While the soon-to-be-married couple have always refrained from talking about their relationship, it is reported that they met on the sets of director Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah, and fell in love with each other. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Shabbir Boxwala who had produced Shershaah with Karan Johar, shares his excitement about Sid and Kiara’s wedding.

“I am genuinely very happy for Sidharth and Kiara. They are amazing people, and I am elated that the reel life couple from Shershaah are getting married in real life. I am sure that Vikram (Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah) would also be blessing them from above. I have heard their wedding is an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance, and I truly believe that’s the most right way to go about it. I wish them lots of luck, love and blessings,” shares Shabbir Boxwala.