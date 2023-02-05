Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about the three day functions
Reportedly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had fallen in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah.
After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for their big fat Indian wedding, which is happening in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While the couple and their families reached the wedding destination yesterday, their friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, and producer Ashvini Yardi joined them today. While a lot has already been reported about this much publicised wedding, Pinkvilla has details of what exactly is planned for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s three days wedding festivities.
“Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” informs a source close to the development.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have always remained tight lipped about their relationship, and in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the Mission Majnu actor had opened up on the attention on his personal life. He had said that as long as people are not disrespecting, or pushing the boundaries or being unreasonable, he is fine with it. “Sometimes when they try to dig in too deep or try to make stories out of just people that you are meeting or hanging out (with), I think that’s not called for at times. Okay with the attention in general as an actor now, not in personal life,” Sid had shared.
Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had fallen in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: A closer look at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace- WATCH
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more