Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about the three day functions

After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for their big fat Indian wedding, which is happening in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While the couple and their families reached the wedding destination yesterday, their friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, and producer Ashvini Yardi joined them today. While a lot has already been reported about this much publicised wedding, Pinkvilla has details of what exactly is planned for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s three days wedding festivities.

“Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” informs a source close to the development.