Sooryavanshi, Mimi, Bell Bottom: Are our trailers giving out too much details about the plot these days?

As Bollywood continues to be the worst hit industry by the on-going pandemic, the producers are left with no option but to take the direct to digital route. While there have been exceptions in this case, with films like Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi and 83 among others holding back for a theatrical opening, the entertainment industry has shifted to OTT for the time being. With so many releases every week, there has been a constant chatter on multiple aspects.

One aspect which has grabbed our attention over the last year and a half are the Hindi film trailers. While the primary purpose of a theatrical trailer is to generate excitement among the audience to witness a story unfold on their respective screens, the industry seems to be inclined towards the concept of longer trailers. A glimpse at some trailers, and we can say that the makers are opening up all their cards in the theatrical trailer itself, leaving little intrigue for the audience, who actually wish to watch the film.

The theatrical trailer of Bell Bottom was 3 minute 30 second long. While it did leave an impact, we saw a lot of people complain about how the trailer is more of a quick scene by scene breakdown of the entire film. It starts off by establishing the conflict, and ends by giving a glimpse of the climax. Same can be said with the trailer of Sooryavanshi, which had an even more run time of 4 minute and 16 seconds. Yet again, the trailer gave away key plot points, and also unveiled a lot of surprise elements from the premise, including the introductory scenes of all the three key characters played by , and .

Cut to the southern industry, and the trailers act as mere teasers of the film without giving away any details about the premise. It’s a culmination of action and dramatic scenes with just a short glimpse into the conflict of the film. Pinkvilla

Like was the case with the Kriti Sanon film, Mimi too. In-fact, the film even started a conversation on social media about how the trailer has given away all that the film had to offer. While the film was appreciated by the audience eventually, however, one can’t deny the fact that the trailer gave away the entire premise of Mimi. Cut to the southern industry, and the trailers act as mere teasers of the film without giving away any details about the premise. It’s a culmination of action and dramatic scenes with just a short glimpse into the conflict of the film.

The opinion on long and short trailers will always be divided as some prefer the former whereas some like the latter. There is a section of audience who make up their mind based on the potential premise of the film, whereas there is another section who watches a particular film based on the intrigue generated by the trailer around the plot. What do you guys have to say? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read| Bell Bottom Opening Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer takes a slow start; Collects Rs 2.50 crore